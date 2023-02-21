BREAKING: Clinton-Massie boys bowling qualifies for state

BEAVERCREEK — With a fourth place finish in the Division II Southwest District Bowling Championship Tuesday at Beaver-Vu Lanes, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team qualified for the state tournament next week.

This story will be updated.

SUMMARY

Feb 21, 2023

Division II Southwest District

Boys Bowling Championship

@Beaver Vu Lanes

TEAMS

Top 4-Riverside 4030, Graham 3956, Versailles 3892, Clinton-Massie 3874; Also, East Clinton 3631.

INDIVIDUALS

Blanchester: Braxton McFaddin 156, 178, 178 (512)

East Clinton: Lukas Runk 213, 183, 160 (556); Ricky Kempke 146, 212, 180 (538); Denver Day 153, 186, 179 (518); Austin Alloy 189, 139, 170 (498); Preston Behr 173, 128, 134 (435)

Baker games: 151, 172, 172, 241 , 204, 146 (1086)

Clinton-Massie: Mason Keck 174, 183, 222 (579); Sam Massie 208, 174, 185 (567); Brandon Moritz 182, 171, 207 (560); Corvin Pittenger 178, 164, 213 (555); Gavan Hunter 206, 155, 175 (536)

Baker games 148, 181, 207, 186, 163, 192 (1077)