BHS, CM, EC girls bowling seasons end at BVL

BEAVERCREEK — The bowling season ended Wednesday for the Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton girls at the Division II Southwest District Girls Bowling Championship tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Clinton-Massie’s girls finished 10th overall and none of the bowlers advanced as individuals.

The Blanchester girls also competed as a team but failed to advance to the state tournament.

East Clinton had a pair of individuals but neither moved on. Leanna Wallace had a 471 series while Lilly Beers bowled a 443 series.