Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 21-year-old Clarksville male for alleged domestic violence at 9:57 a.m. on February 16. According to the report, the female victim advised the suspect allegedly “pushed a T.V. towards her.” No injuries were listed and no drugs of alcohol were believed to be involved. The incident took place at a 2nd Street residence.

• At 9 p.m. on February 16, deputies received a report of property damage occurring at a Jonesboro Road residence in Midland/Jefferson Township. According to the report, damage was done to a Subaru Forester and a glass patio table. A 17-year-old juvenile male was listed as a suspect.

• At 4:54 p.m. on February 16, deputies received a report of a theft occurring on at a store on State Route 28 West in Midland/Jefferson Township. According to the report, the suspect stole two two-liters of pop and a package of cookies. A 30-year-old male was listed as the suspect.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574