Road improvement project to close Clarksville Road

Beginning Monday, March 6, weather permitting, road work will begin on Clarksville Road as part of a road improvement project. The closure is between South Beechgrove Road and Pyle Road, Adams Township.

The last address accessible from the northeast (South Beechgrove Rd.) is 800 Clarksville Road. The last address accessible from the southwest (Pyle Road) is 1275 Clarksville Road. Emergency access and ingress/egress will be provided at all times to addresses within the closure.

The project is scheduled for completion in 90 days.