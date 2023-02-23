9 from county earn SBAAC winter top honors

Thane McCoy, Kelly Tolliver and Kylie Fisher of Wilmington; Gavan Hunter of Clinton-Massie; Bill Bean, Libby Evanshine, Lukas Runk and Dale Wallace Jr. of East Clinton; and Blanchester’s Ryan Shafer earned top honors from the SBAAC this winter season.

McCoy was American Division wrestler of the year and Tolliver was the American Division coach of the year. Fisher was the American Division girls bowler of the year.

Hunter was the American Division boys bowlers of the year.

Bean was the National Division girls basketball coach of the year while Evanshine was the National Division player of the year. Runk was the National Division boys bowler of the year while Wallace was the National Division boys bowling coach of the year.

Shafer was the National Division wrestling coach of the year.

In American Division wrestling, first teamers were Cody Lisle, Brodie Green of Clinton-Massie; Paul McKnight, Josh Snell, Gage Davis, Carson Hibbs of Wilmington; Carson Kessen of Goshen; Tate Bein, Nathan Kulbe, Wyatt Eppert, Collin Moeller of Batavia; and Billy Foster of New Richmond.

Alonzo Woody of WHS and Cole Moorman of CMHS were second team. Honorable mention went to Ty Stuckey, Darius Stewart and Caydn Denniston of WHS; and Gatlin Newkirk and Cash Mounce of CMHS.

In National Division wrestling, first teamers were Hunter Smith, Tristen Malone, Cody Kidd and Chasen Allison of Blanchester; Logan Dean, Trent Grigsby, Hunter Darnell of Bethel_Tate; Ryan Hager of Williamsburg; Colby Johnson and Josh Groeber of CNE.

Honorable mention went to East Clinton’s Owen Roberts; and Blanchester’s Jude Huston, Dylan Short, Caleb Sears and Zack Musselman.

In National Division boys basketball, Carson Miles of Georgetown was the player of the year and Cory Moore of Clermont Northeastern was the coach of the year.

Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple and East Clinton’s Dakota Collom were first-team selections.

Other first teamers were Jacob Arthur of Felicity; CJ Boothby, Symon Mattes and Conner Yeager of CNE; Austin Brookenthal of Bethel-Tate; Alex Ervin of Williamsburg; Rylan Hayslip of Georgetown.

In American Division boys basketball, Drew Novak of Western Brown was player of the year and Drake Williams of WB was coach of the year.

Jerry Trout of Clinton-Massie and Mikey Brown of Wilmington were both accorded first team honors.

Other first teamers were Luke Abbott and Rylan Utter of New Richmond; Abe Crail and Matt Frye of WB; Conner Moore and Caden Zeinner of Goshen; and Jess Roller of Batavia.

Cale Wilson of Clinton-Massie was named to the second team. Alex Lazic of Wilmington and Ryan Dillion of CM were both given honorable mention.

In American Division boys bowling, Hunter was joined in top honors by Chris Clark of Batavia who was coach of the year.

First teamers were Isaac Pletcher and Landon Mellinger of Wilmington and Brandon Moritz of Clinton-Massie. Others were Brandon Baker and Charlie Huhn of Batavia and Nathan Fisher of Western Brown.

Corvin Pittenger and Sam Massie of Clinton-Massie were second team bowlers.

In National Division boys bowling, first teamers other than Runk were Preston Behr, Denver Day and Ricky Kempke of East Clinton; Owen Beath and Jordan Hutchinson of Georgetown; and Owen Goldizen of Williamsburg.

Austin Alloy of EC and Braxton McFaddin of Blanchester were second teamers.

In American Division girls bowling, Fisher was joined in top honors by Chris Clark of Batavia who was coach of the year.

First teamers were Tori Piatt and Lila Carter of Wilmington; Lacie Sandlin of Clinton-Massie; Heaven Clark and Abby Jayne Huhn of Batavia; and Lily Holder of Western Brown.

Kiley Comberger and Lexus Reiley of Wilmington were second teamers.

In National Division girls bowling, Georgetown had player (Carolyn Edmisten) and coach (Brandon Winterod) of the year.

First team bowlers were Lily Beers of East Clinton and Katelyn Toles of Blanchester, along with Haley Eifert and Lucy Sullivan of Clermont Northeastern; Kaylee Randolph of Bethel-Tate; and Melanie Liming of Georgetown.

Second teamers were Leanna Wallace of EC and Makayla Lanham of BHS.

In American Division girls basketball, Peyton Shafer of Goshen was player of the year while Tim Chadwell of Western Brown and Mark Short of Goshen shared coach of the year honors.

Katie Murphy of Wilmington and Aidan Eades of Clinton-Massie were both first-teamers along with Alyssa Campbell, Olivia Fischer, Sadie Foster and Amiyah Tull of Western Brown; Aubrie Huxel and Myah Redmon of Goshen; and Lucy Thompson of Batavia.

Hannah Bowman of Clinton-Massie and Wilmington’s Ke’Asia Robinson, Caroline Diels and Taylor Noszka were second team players.

Maddie Phipps of Clinton-Massie was given honorable mention.

In National Division girls basketball, first teamers were Jordan Collom, Jayden Murphy and Kami Whiteaker of East Clinton; Emma Yeager and Tiffany Drewry of Clermont Northeastern; Alexis Neal of Georgetown; Angela Jones of Felicity; Abbie Dunn and Ashley Bee of Bethel-Tate.

Second team players were Jozie Jones of East Clinton and Ainsley Whitaker of Blanchester.