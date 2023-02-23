Hurricane bowlers end season at sectional

FAIRFIELD — The Wilmington High School boys bowling season ended Thursday at the Division I Sectional tournament at Rollhouse.

Wilmington finished with a pinfall count of 3,183.

Austin Oglesby was the leader with a 511 series.

Wilmington did not have Isaac Pletcher on Thursday. He was second on the team in season average behind leader Landon Mellinger.

SUMMARY

Feb 23, 2023

Division I Sectional

Boys Bowling Championship

@Rollhouse, Fairfield

WIL-Anthony Perez 179, 142; Haden Kelly 109, 149; Austin Oglesby 179, 184, 148; Landon Mellinger 158, 169, 164; Kaleb Hogsett 137, 150, 118; Sub 1 119, 136

Baker games 176, 160, 138, 164, 183, 121 (942)