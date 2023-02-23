Psalm 119: Opening ourselves up to revival

This is article four of a four-part series on Psalm 119.

A group of preachers and I meet every Wednesday to pray for our churches, our families, each other, and our community. A common prayer found in our gatherings is a request for revival in our country and that Wilmington would be the spark.

There are several marks that have accompanied revivals from the past, including but not limited to, rejoicing in God, seeking His face (His presence), repentance, surprising beginnings, unity among believers, and changed lives. Psalm 119:57-64 might be this poem’s prayer for revival.

These eight verses include some of the marks of revival, beginning and ending with two powerful, often repeated, gifts from God. Open your Bible to Psalm 119 and follow along with this article to assist your prayer time, today. “Portion” and “loving kindness” surround this small section of Scripture like a fence. These two words guide us through our meditative prayer for these eight verses.

First, with the word portion, the psalmist reminds us of the “inheritance” guaranteed to those who are children of God. When Israel arrived in the Promised Land, they were given portions of land to be kept within each tribe and passed down from generation to generation. These portions revealed God’s favor on His chosen people and the righteousness of the people.

The psalmist reminds us, the physical portions of land pointed to a greater spiritual phenomenon of being connected to God. Children of God are heirs and co-heirs with Jesus Christ, guaranteed “an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading,” and a promise to “share in His glory.” We could use that first line to asking for revival in us by rejoicing in God (119:57).

Earnestly seeking God’s face is another mark of revival (119:58). Repentance is next (119:59). Being a child of God should change us from the inside out, and we should constantly examine our ways, comparing them to what truly loving our Lord would look like, if we were really changed by Him. The psalmist changes and aligns his life with God’s ways—His statutes—and we should, too.

Each time we go to God in prayer we are “seeking God’s face,” or seeking His presence. And every time we really draw close to God, He changes our character to be more like the character of Jesus Christ. This internal change shows up in four powerful ways: our desired obedience to His Word (119:60), our faithful endurance under duress (119:61), our treasured worship (119:62), and our co-heir connection with other believers (119:63). All marks of a revival.

Which brings us to “loving kindness (119:64),” or in the Hebrew, God’s “hesid.” There’s no one English word equivalent, so you might see this word translated loving kindness, steadfast love, love, or mercy. One part of the definition of hesid means to overflow outside all boundaries. I really like to use the word “grace,” here. As we seek God’s face, and delight in Him as our portion, and repent of our ways, we’ll find “the earth filled with [and overflowing with] His grace.” God’s grace poured out, and overflowing within and around you, giving you the power to change, the strength to endure, and the fuel for true revival.

Allow God to change you from the inside out in your prayer time, today! We can’t make revival come to us, but we can open ourselves up what the Holy Spirit wants to do within us by praying and meditating on these eight verses.

Dale McCamish is the pastor of Wilmington Church of Christ.