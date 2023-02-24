Clinton County Resource Center opens its doors

The Clinton County Resource Center, an extension of the Clinton County Juvenile Court and Juvenile Probation Department, has opened its doors to serve the growing needs within the community.

The primary goal of the center is to divert unruly and low to moderate-risk, non-felony complaints. Behavioral interventions, educational classes, and connecting youth and families with local resources are just some of the offerings of the resource center, according to a news release.

Mat Hagee, resource center director, explained, “Formal court involvement can impact a youth’s future employment, education, and military involvement. By offering youth a chance to learn from their mistakes, we can assist them in positive change.”

The center has been designed to act as a central hub to connect at-risk youth and their families with the services they need.

“Through effective intervention and education services, we have the ability to help families make connections with agencies and provide in-house opportunities for youth that they may have never been able to access otherwise,” said Katie Stanforth, LPCC, resource center intake specialist.

These services may include (but are not limited to); community-based counseling services and mental health treatment, education and tutorial services, on-going programming that supports pro-social skills and positive decision making, and service-learning programs.

The Resource Center was created by the diligent work of the Clinton County Juvenile Court staff with funding obtained through grants offered by the Ohio Department of Youth Services (ODYS). The center is located on the third floor of 94 N. South Street, with staff available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., or by appointment.

“Through the work of so many hands, we now have the opportunity to share this incredible facility and provide a safe, supportive environment for youth to obtain the assistance needed to transform their lives into a more positive direction,” said Andrew Conarroe, lead youth advocate.

To learn more about the work being done at the Clinton County Resource Center, members of the community are invited to attend a public open house on Tuesday, March 14 between the hours of 4-7 p.m. Staff members from both the resource center and juvenile court and probation will be on hand to provide additional information about programming and tours of the facility. Light refreshments will be available.