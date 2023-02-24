Ribbon cutting held for Christian Academy expansion

The Wilmington Christian Academy (WCA) held a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in celebration of the school’s expansion of its 642 Davids Drive campus.

A group of WCA Board members, teachers, staff, students, and business/community members were in attendance for the ceremony and tours.

WCA board president, Pastor Byron McGee, expressed, “I want to thank everyone for being here and to express our gratefulness to the Lord for blessing us with this facility, and to all the students who are here present and those who will be here in the future. And to also thank our partnership with R&L Carriers for all that they have done for us.”

The expansion includes 12,000 square feet of new classrooms, offices, chapels, and art room, and even a kitchen for “home economic”-based learning for grades 6 through 12.

Academy administrator, Greg Oliver, shared his hopes that this expansion will also allow for growth of the student population. Learn more about the Wilmington Christian Academy by visiting https://www.wilmingtonchristiank12.com/ or calling 937-283-6683.