8 county wrestlers advance to D3 district

BLANCHESTER — Six Blanchester and two East Clinton wrestlers will continue their season next week at the Division III Southwest District Wrestling Championship.

The schools competed Saturday in the Division III Blanchester Sectional Wrestling Championship. Blanchester was fourth and East Clinton 12th in the 23-team event.

Blanchester had one sectional champion as Hunter Smith decisioned Nate Sloan of Ironton 10-7 in the 120-pound weight class championship match.

East Clinton’s top finish was by Curtis Singleton who was runnerup at 144 pounds. He lost to Colby Johnson of Clermont Northeastern in the title match.

Wildcat runnerups were Zack Musselman at 132, Cody Kidd at 215 and Chasen Allison at 285.

Owen Roberts of East Clinton was third at 215 pounds while Blanchester’s Dylan Short at 150 and Sebastian Smith at 165 pounds were both fourth-place finishers.

There were fifth-place matches with Blanchester’s Kaleb Tabor at 126, Caleb Sears at 138 and Tristen Malone at 190 all finishing fifth. Jude Huston was sixth at 175 pounds.

SUMMARY

Feb 25, 2023

Division III Sectional

@Blanchester High School

Teams

1. Madeira 201.0; 2. Greeneview 198.5; 3. Norwood 167.5; 4. Blanchester 158.0; 5. Bethel-Tate 133.5; 6. Clermont NE 97.0; 7. Fairland 88.0; 8. Ironton 67.5; 9. Williamsburg 52.5; 10. Finneytown 43.0; 11. West Union 42.0; 12. East Clinton 40.0; 13. Cin. Co. Day 39.0; 14. South Point 34.0; 15. No. College Hill 30.5; 16. St. Bernard 28.0; 17. Adena 26.5; 18. Deer Park 26.0; 19. Chesapeake 4.0; 20. Cedarville 3.0; 21. Hillcrest 0.0; Purcell Marian 0.0; Sum. Co. Day 0.0

106

1st Ethan Cantrell 10, West Union (42-2) 0:55

2nd Blake Opichka 9, Madeira (29-10)

3rd A.J. Sturwold 9, Williamsburg (33-11) 13-7

4th Khadim Lo 09, Finneytown (19-18)

113

1st Logan Dean 11, Bethel-Tate (36-1) 8-3

2nd C.J. Graham 10, Fairland (45-5)

3rd Lukas Baker 11, West Union (37-11) 4:20

4th Reid Wischer 11, Madeira (21-15)

5th Jarett Daniels 9, Greeneview (24-15) 1:48

6th Mat Jones 10, Williamsburg (24-20)

120

1st Hunter Smith 12, Blanchester (36-5) 10-7

2nd Nate Sloan 9, Ironton (24-11)

3rd Mason Kelsch 11, Norwood (36-9) 17-0

4th Logan Kibble 11, Greeneview (15-12)

5th Cameron Hartley 9, Madeira (11-16) Forfeit

6th Logan Hughes 11, Adena (8-21)

126

1st Kyan Hendricks 10, Greeneview (35-6) 10-2

2nd Nate Wall 12, Norwood (13-5)

3rd Samuel McClain 10, Madeira (18-15) 3:58

4th C.J. Stober 11, Bethel-Tate (18-20)

5th Kaleb Tabor 12, Blanchester (13-21) 5-3

6th Zayne Lewellen 9, Adena (10-18)

132

1st Wyatt Hinton 11, Norwood (37-1) 22-7

2nd Zack Musselman 10, Blanchester (35-7)

3rd Dallas Eavers 12, Greeneview (23-13) 4:36

4th Aiden Daniel 9, Williamsburg (22-14)

5th John Harvey 10, Bethel-Tate (13-21) 4:59

6th Brad McIntyre 12, Clermont NE (21-17)

138

1st Ashtan Hendricks 12, Greeneview (41-3) 1:24

2nd Jeremy Cox 12, Norwood (28-10)

3rd Nathan Opichka 12, Madeira (29-8) 10-5

4th Ryan Hager 9, Williamsburg (40-8)

5th Caleb Sears 10, Blanchester (23-14) 16-1

6th Jared Baugh 11, Finneytown (12-11)

144

1st Colby Johnson 12, Clermont NE (41-5) 0:45

2nd Curtis Singleton 11, East Clinton (20-14)

3rd T.J. Pierce 10, Greeneview (25-12) 0:55

4th Tristen Howard 11, Norwood (15-12)

5th Samuel Kyser 10, Madeira (18-16) 1:24

6th Phil Bowman 11, Ironton (22-15)

150

1st Kyle Langdon 11, Deer Park (29-7) 3:40

2nd Ben Sloan 11, Ironton (29-8)

3rd Trenton Grigsby 12, Bethel-Tate (29-9) 7-0

4th Dylan Short 12, Blanchester (34-14)

5th Cameron Beimesche 12, Madeira (24-18) 2:06

6th Kevin Isaac 10, Norwood (15-12)

157

1st Josh Vilardo 11, Bethel-Tate (21-11) 5:13

2nd Mitchel Braden 11, Clermont NE (20-17)

3rd Roman Thompson 12, Madeira (31-9) 0:47

4th Derrick Hoskins 11, No. College Hill (22-14)

5th Edward Mick 9, Greeneview (11-8) Disq

6th Vincent Foggie 09, Finneytown (11-9)

165

1st Gus Kyser 12, Madeira (39-2) 6-4

2nd Will Callicoat 10, Fairland (43-9)

3rd Hunter Darnell 12, Bethel-Tate (15-10) 7-1

4th Sebastian Smith 11, Blanchester (15-10)

5th Wesley Wilson 12, Clermont NE (16-17) 5:59 OT

6th Caleb Hinton 10, Norwood (12-16)

175

1st Devin Isaac 11, Norwood (33-4) 2:23

2nd Josh Groeber 10, Clermont NE (29-6)

3rd Ruchan Kocaoglu 11, Madeira (28-10) 14-12

4th Tristen Davis 12, Cin. Co. Day (25-7)

5th Gage Chapman 11, South Point (15-7) 3:41

6th Jude Huston 11, Blanchester (22-17)

190

1st Jett Daniels 11, Greeneview (27-7) 5-3 OT

2nd Maxwell James 11, Madeira (30-10)

3rd Luc Bonomo 12, Cin. Co. Day (23-7) 6-4 OT

4th Murphy Peter 12, Norwood (21-13)

5th Tristen Malone 10, Blanchester (31-11) Forfeit

6th Wyatt Baumgardner 11, Ironton (26-15)

215

1st Greg Miller 12, St. Bernard (26-3) 4-2 OT

2nd Cody Kidd 12, Blanchester (33-8)

3rd Owen Roberts 10, East Clinton (25-13) 7-5

4th Quinten Cremeans 10, Fairland (31-7)

5th Caleb Lanigan 12, Bethel-Tate (14-8) 1:27

6th J.J. Hoeffel 11, Madeira (28-13)

285

1st Cohen Hickman 12, Greeneview (30-4) 0:57

2nd Chasen Allison 12, Blanchester (36-7)

3rd Maurice Long 12, South Point (22-9) 1:07

4th Ja’von Herndon 10, Finneytown (12-10)

5th Dylan Stone 10, Fairland (2-2) 2:50

6th Kevin Fuller 12, No. College Hill (20-16)