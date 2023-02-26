No. 4 BSC keeps WC baseball winless 13-5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham-Southern College, ranked No. 4 in the country, built a 5-0 lead after three innings and defeated Wilmington College baseball 13-5 Saturday afternoon.

Jesse Reliford and Evan Eilerman both had three hits each for Wilmington.

Starter David Ernst took the loss for the Quakers, allowing four earned runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in three innings. Five other Quakers pitched in relief with Hayden Wibbeler pitching the final 1.2 innings with two strikeouts and no hits.