Wilmington City School District releases kindergarten registration info

Wilmington City Schools kindergarten registration information packets will be available beginning March 1 for students who will be attending kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year.

Any child who is 5 years of age on or before Sept. 30 is eligible to attend kindergarten this fall. If a parent or guardian is unsure whether or not to send the child to kindergarten, the district asks that the child be registered anyway to help predict enrollment. Enrollment packets are available by request at tinyurl.com/wcskdginfo2023 or can be picked up at the WCS Board of Education at 341 S. Nelson Ave. beginning March 1. Enrollment packets can also be accessed through the district’s website at wilmingtoncityschools.com/kindergarten.

Directions to begin the registration process via Final Forms, an online platform, are included in the enrollment packet. After the online registration is complete, parents/guardians will finalize the process by uploading required documents into the document folder in Final Forms. Document submission directions are also included in the enrollment packets.

The following documents are required for registration: birth certificate or passport, social security card or copy of a 2022 Federal Income Tax return showing child’s social security number, custody papers (if applicable), proof of residency (current utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage closing document – Note: Driver’s license is not an acceptable proof of residency), parent social security, and parent driver’s license.

In addition to the documents above, immunization records are also required. Immunizations do not have to be completed at the time of registration but must be completed prior to the first day of school. At the time of registration, parents/guardians will submit a record of immunizations received up to that date. When all required immunizations are given, a record showing the completed immunizations should be uploaded into Final Forms. The required immunizations are as follows: five doses DPT/DTaP, four doses Polio, two doses MMR, three doses Hepatitis B, and two doses Varicella (chickenpox) or statement from parent or physician indicating date of disease.

Wilmington City Schools is hosting informational nights for incoming kindergarten parents. Please use this link to register for one of the following nights: tinyurl.com/wcskparent-orientation. Note that two events are in person, and one is virtual.

Kindergarten Parent Orientation In Person May 4, 6:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Parent Orientation In Person May 9, 6:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Parent Orientation Virtual May 16, 7p.m.

There will also be a kindergarten student orientation on the evening of Aug. 14 at Holmes Elementary. More information will follow as the date approaches. Parents will have an opportunity to meet teachers, tour the building, and prepare their students for the first day of school.

Registering kindergarten children early is vital to planning for the 2023-2024 school year. Please submit your completed registration packet by May 1.

If you have questions about kindergarten registration, please call 937-382-7410 or e-mail [email protected] Enrollment information can also be accessed through the district’s website at wilmingtoncityschools.com/kindergarten.