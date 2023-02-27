DePauw sends WC to 4-2 loss in Alabama finale

HOOVER, Ala. — The Wilmington College baseball team fell to DePauw University (Ind.) 4-2 Sunday to close the Quakers’ trip to Alabama.

After a scoreless first two innings from both teams, the Tigers got to Quaker starter Luke Chappie for an unearned run on two hits and an error in the third. Wilmington took the lead in the bottom half of the inning as Evan Kesley doubled home Jacob Feltner and Jesse Reliford grounded out to third base to score Tyler Shaneyfelt.

Unfortunately for WC, DePauw regained the lead with two-run fourth inning and wouldn’t allow another run the rest of the way. The Tigers tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.

Starter Luke Chappie, a Clinton-Massie graduate, took the loss despite pitching six innings with Mac Davis and Jesse Reliford pitching the final three innings of the contest. The Quaker trio combined for 11 strikeouts. Reliford also had an RBI.

Wilmington returns to action next Sunday for pair of games against Ohio Wesleyan and Mt. St. Joseph at Thomas More Stadium in Florence, Ky.