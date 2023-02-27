Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 35-year-old female for alleged assault at 2:10 p.m. on February 22. The incident took place at a West Truesdell Street residence. The report indicates an eight-year-old minor was the victim and had apparent minor injuries.

• Police arrested a 26-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 12:10 p.m. on February 23. According to the report, the incident took place at a West Truesdell Street and the female victim suffered apparent minor injuries.

• Police arrested a 32-year-old female for alleged drug paraphernalia and endangering children at 10:49 p.m. on February 20. According to the report, the suspect “overdosed at Clinton Memorial Hospital.” Police seized a glass meth pipe, the report notes.

• Police arrested an 18-year-old Blanchester female for allegedly having control of a vehicle while intoxicated and a 19-year-old Wilmington male for alleged improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle at 10:12 p.m. on February 20. The report noted the incident took place at Denver Williams Park. Police collected a loaded handgun as evidence.

• Police arrested a 50-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 11:37 p.m. on February 18. According to the report, police responded to a Charles Street residence where a dispute was occurring. The report noted alcohol was suspected to be involved. A 51-year-old male neighbor was listed as the victim.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 3:01 p.m. on February 25. According to the report, police responded to the 900 block of South South Street in reference to a trespasser.

• Police arrested a 23-year-old male for allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence of cannabis at 2:13 a.m. on February 20. According to the report, the incident took place around an apartment complex on South South Street.

• Police arrested a 55-year-old New Vienna female for alleged possession of schedule I/II/II drugs at 4:45 a.m. on February 18. According to the report, the suspect was arrested at the 400 block of East Main Street. Police found a suspected baggie containing a crystal-like substance and three used and one unused glass pipe.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old female for alleged possession of schedule I/II/III drugs at 9:02 p.m. on February 21. According to the report, the suspect was arrested on an active warrant on East Main Street when officers discovered a clear plastic bag of suspected meth.

• At midnight on February 22, police responded to the 300 block of Doan Street in reference to a sexual offense taking place. A 51-year-old male was listed as a suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 10:20 p.m. on February 21, police responded to a domestic violence call at a Jodie Lane residence. A 21-year-old female was listed as a suspect.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 6:55 a.m. on February 26. The incident took place at the 900 block of South South Street.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old male for alleged petty theft at 1 p.m. on February 24 following an incident at a Progress Way store. The report indicates the suspect took a pair of Rustler jeans.

• At 10 p.m. on February 22, police responded a North Mulberry Street residence in reference to a female subject in distress. According to the report, when officers arrived they located the subject under “actively under the influence of narcotics”. The subject was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police seized suspected narcotics, two hypodermic needles, and drug paraphernalia.

• At 9:54 p.m. on February 25, police received a report of a burglary at occurring at a West Sugartree Street residence. No stolen items were listed in the report, but police collected evidence including fingerprints.

• Police arrested a 37-year-old Mount Orab male for alleged assault at 2:04 p.m. on February 19. According to the report, police responded to an assault occurring at the 1000 block of Southridge Avenue. The victim – a 55-year-old male – indicated he did not wish to press charges.

