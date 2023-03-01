Blan-Great Oaks FFA members succeed in competitions

Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA had three members compete in the District 9 Public Speaking contest on Feb. 16 at Ross High School.

The members that competed in this event were Aubrie Panetta, Kenzie Tedrick, and Janelle Whitaker. Panetta placed fourth in the extemporaneous category. Tedrick competed in the FFA Creed. Janelle Whitaker placed third in the beginning prepared category.

The Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA also had four members compete in the District 9 Agricultural Sales contest on the same evening, Feb. 16, at Ross High School. The members that competed in this competition were Kimberly Hurst, Aubrie Panetta, Greta Quigley, and Ava Wright. They placed third at the competition.