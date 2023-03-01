GBK Final: Versailles 45, East Clinton 41

SPRINGFIELD — The East Clinton girls basketball season ended Wednesday night with a 45-41 loss to Versailles in a Region 12 semifinal game at Springfield High School.

East Clinton finishes its season with a 24-3 record. Versailles advanced to the Region 12 championship game 1 p.m. Saturday against Columbus Africentric.

Jordan Collom led East Clinton with 14 points while Jayden Murphy scored 13 and Libby Evanshine scored 12.

Kami Whiteaker, one of the standouts in Saturday’s district championship win over Anna, did not play against Versailles.

