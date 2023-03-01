Wilmington UMC announces ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ sing-a-long

Wilmington United Methodist Church is inviting the public to a special event at the historic Murphy Theatre on Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. for the “Jesus Christ Superstar” Sing-a-long.

Come and enjoy an audience participation showing of the musical that originally opened on Broadway in 1971, then was released to movie theaters in 1973 as a major motion picture.

Feel free to wear your favorite tie-dyed shirt and 70’s type clothing. After the movie, the church will have an opportunity to fellowship at an afterparty, featuring “The Carpenters” playing classic rock at Charlie’s, which is connected to The Murphy Theatre. This will be a great opportunity to socialize with friends and neighbors as the church begins its Holy Week journey together.

For more information, call Wilmington United Methodist Church (937) 382-1465.