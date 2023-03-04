County puts 5 in Division II state wrestling tournament

WILMINGTON — One Clinton-Massie and four Wilmington wrestlers have qualified for the OHSAA Division II Wrestling Championship next week at Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center.

Massie’s Cody Lisle at 106 pounds finished fourth.

Wilmington’s Ty Stuckey at 113 pounds and Gage Davis at 165 pounds were both third. Thane McCoy at 138 and Josh Snell at 190 both finished fourth.

Paul McKnight of Wilmington is an alternate at 215 pounds.

SUMMARY

March 4, 2023

Division II Southwest District

Wrestling Championship

@Wilmington High School

106 Pound Placers

1st Neal Krysty 10, Watterson (30-2), Fall 6:23SV

2nd Jake Landis 9, Graham Local (25-13)

3rd Marius Garcia 10, Bexley (36-5), Fall 4:40

4th Cody Lisle 11, Clinton-Massie (25-8)

5th Chandler Moreaux 12, Reading (28-11), md9-0

113 Pound Placers

1st Jadon Gyan 11, Butler (44-9), Dec 5-4 UTB

2nd Kaleb Morris 10, Graham Local (12-4)

3rd Mythias Stuckey 10, Wilmington (29-7), Dec 4-3

4th Peyton Costa 11, Granville (31-6)

5th Brandon Day 11, Spr. Shawnee (29-8), Dec 4-2

120 Pound Placers

1st Joe Curry 9, Watterson (30-2), Dec 8-1

2nd Jimmy Lalezas 12, Taylor (34-5)

3rd Noah Moreland 12, Butler (52-3), Dec 8-6

4th Colt Ryan 12, Graham Local (31-12)

5th Ronald Johnson 9, Cham. Julienne (32-12), Dec 6-0

126 Pound Placers

1st Aiden King 10, Hartley (19-0), Fall 3:23

2nd Xavier Pierce 12, Jonathan Alder (36-12)

3rd Tate Bein 12, Batavia (48-4), Dec 6-0

4th Cade O’Banion 11, Tecumseh (39-12)

5th Andy Sanchez 10, Granville (34-13), Dec 8-5

132 Pound Placers

1st Brogan Tucker 10, Graham Local (33-5), tf18-3

2nd James Lindsay 9, Watterson (25-3)

3rd Parker Lee 12, Butler (47-7), Dec 6-3

4th Tucker Campbell 10, Franklin (32-8)

5th Brayden Phillips 9, Tecumseh (29-10), Dec 10-8

138 Pound Placers

1st Hayden Hughes 11, Graham Local (36-8), Dec 3-1

2nd Cooper Rathburn 11, Hartley (27-6)

3rd Gage Murphy 10, Reading (36-7), Dec 7-4

4th Thane McCoy 12, Wilmington (43-5)

5th Joey Love 10, Butler (36-16), tf18-2

144 Pound Placers

1st Mitchell Younger 10, Watterson (25-2), Dec 14-10

2nd Bryce Kohler 10, Graham Local (34-8)

3rd Nathan Kulbe 12, Batavia (46-3), Fall 4:35

4th Junior Creager 10, Franklin (29-14)

5th Eli Trbovich 12, Jonathan Alder (36-14), Default

150 Pound Placers

1st Eli Jacks 11, Graham Local (37-6), Dec 3-2

2nd P.J. Murphy 11, Reading (38-2)

3rd Jack Hoskins 12, Butler (36-10), Dec 7-5

4th Ripley Szanati 12, Buckeye Valley (28-3)

5th Keagan Finley 12, Granville (37-12), tf16-1

157 Pound Placers

1st Luke James 10, Graham Local (35-7), Fall 0:42

2nd Landen Weiss 11, Bellbrook (37-10)

3rd Hamde Bakaye 9, Whitehall-Yearling (35-8), Fall 3:26

4th Wyatt Eppert 12, Batavia (44-9)

5th Joel Hancock 10, Wyoming (32-7), Dec 9-2

165 Pound Placers

1st Gunner Cramblett 11, Graham Local (42-5), Dec 4-1

2nd Oliver Byerly 12, Jonathan Alder (38-4)

3rd Gage Davis 12, Wilmington (33-10), Dec 8-5

4th Vincent Hummel 12, Bellbrook (37-10)

5th Landon Froehlich 11, Buckeye Valley (27-10), Dec 4-0

175 Pound Placers

1st Dylan Newsome 12, Hartley (39-3), Fall 1:23

2nd Dickie Engel 10, Reading (36-6)

3rd Anthony Kroninger 10, Jonathan Alder (40-9), Fall 0:15

4th Zach Yordy 11, Badin (26-12)

5th Cameron Mockbee 11, Graham Local (22-21), tf16-1

190 Pound Placers

1st Collin Willet 12, Bloom-Carroll (39-8), md13-4

2nd Eyan Jackson 12, Hartley (31-13)

3rd Chett Mannier 10, Graham Local (30-17), Fall 2:00

4th Joshua Snell 12, Wilmington (35-11)

5th Tyler Pennington 12, Butler (38-12), Fall 2:54

215 Pound Placers

1st Jimmy Bechter 10, Carroll (40-2), Fall 2:58

2nd Damon Hay 12, Jonathan Alder (27-10)

3rd Carter Stack 11, Oakwood (33-7), Fall 1:59

4th Jaden Owens 11, Goshen (19-13)

5th Paul McKnight 11, Wilmington (38-10), Fall 0:57

285 Pound Placers

1st Jeffery Blair 10, Cham. Julienne (37-1), Fall 1:52

2nd Billy Foster 12, New Richmond (43-6)

3rd Dom Kroninger 11, Jonathan Alder (34-10), Dec 5-2

4th Isaac Asiedu 12, Hartley (20-8)

5th Ian Rutherford 11, Granville (30-17), Fall 2:50