Lisle, McCoy, Snell win first 2 at district

Three Clinton County wrestlers won their first two matches Friday at Southwest District Wrestling Championship tournaments at Wilmington and Troy.

Wrestling continues today at both sites at 10 a.m.

In the Division II tournament at Wilmington, Clinton-Massie’s Cody Lisle at 106 and Wilmington’s Thane McCoy at 138 and Josh Snell at 190 are in the semifinals and one win away from state.

In the consolation bracket, Wilmington’s Ty Stuckey at 113, Ethan Bates at 120, Caydn Denniston at 144, Kaison Dodge at 157, Gage Davis at 165 and Paul McKnight at 215; and Clinton-Massie’s Gatlin Newkirk at 120, Cole Moorman at 126, Brodie Green at 150 and Dakin Johnson at 215

In the Division III tournament at Hobart Arena, none of the wrestlers from Blanchester and East Clinton were able to win their first two matches.

But Blanchester’s Chasen Allison at 285, Cody Kidd at 215 and Hunter Smith at 120 along with East Clinton’s Curtis Singleton at 144 are still competing in the consolation bracket.

The top four in each weight class at each district tournament advance to next week’s state tournament in Columbus.