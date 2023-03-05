Durr moves up weight throw list with near record effort

ADA — Wilmington College sophomore JJ Durr won the weight throw and improved his position for the NCAA Division III Men’s Track & Field Championship Saturday at the Polar Bear Final Qualifier.

Durr, who entered the event as the top seed at the event, heaved a season-best mark of 61-3.5 to claim victory. Not only is that throw less than an inch behind Hank Benedict’s school record from 2001, it also moves Durr up four spots nationally to No. 14. The top 20 individuals qualify for the national meet.