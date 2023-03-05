WC softball opens with losses to Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Wilmington College softball team opened its season with a pair of defeats at Franklin College on Saturday, falling 5-1 in game one and losing the nightcap 4-3.

In game one, Alexis Stringfellow took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits in 2.2 innings pitched. Freshman Avree Entler pitched the final 3.1 innings for WC, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks.

Lindsey Carter, a Clinton-Massie product, had a double Logann Julian scored the lone WC run with Samantha Schwab getting the RBI.

The second game began with three scoreless innings. Schwab opened the scoring, doubling home both Julian and Judaea Wilson, and after a single from McKenna Archey and a walk, Bailey Hypes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Wilmington pitchers allowed runs to score with three wild pitches.

Hillary Huffer took the loss, pitching one inning in relief. Five different Quakers had one hit.

Wilmington (0-2), which had its home-opener with Miami University-Hamilton canceled, will return to action next weekend as the program embarks on its annual spring trip to the west side of Florida.