WILL program returns with 11 spring courses

The Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL) is offering a slate of 11 seminars available beginning in mid-March.

The popular Wilmington College program endeavors to offer authentic educational opportunities for the 40-plus crowd who possess a will to continue learning. Sonja Wilkin with WC’s Office of Academic Affairs is coordinating the program.

“Our objective is to lead all who wish to join us to new ideas, possibly to new experiences and to continue to gain pleasure in the pursuit of continued, shared learning,” she said.

This spring’s six-week seminars include Tai Chi and Wet Felting on Mondays; Cherokee Language 101 and Learning Proper Pruning Techniques on Tuesdays; Equine 101, Furniture Restoration and Writing & Journalism on Wednesdays; Conversations That Count and Stained Glass on Thursdays; and Weightlifting/Strength Training for Seniors on Fridays, The course, English Gardens is a single-day event on May 5.

The cost is $30 for each class. The registration deadline is by the beginning of the class, which starts during the week of March 20. Class size is limited and some courses will require supplemental costs to cover materials.

Course descriptions, class meeting dates/times and registration information are available on WILL’s web page on Wilmington College’s site: www.wilmington.edu/will/. Course booklets and more information can be obtained by contacting Wilkin at 937.481.2319 or via email at [email protected]