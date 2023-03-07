Local landlord set to go to court

WILMINGTON — A local landlord is scheduled to go before the Clinton County Municipal Court judge on June 8.

Fred Haught currently faces 25 criminal charges, including 16 counts of alleged zoning violations, three counts of exterior structure violations, two counts of litter, and two counts of public nuisance.

According to the court affidavits, City Code Enforcement Official Annen Vance reported that in December 2021 an inspection was made at 873 and 889 Rombach Ave. — both owned by “Haught FT.” According to the inspection, there was “litter throughout the property” and “the structure had signs of deterioration that rendered the structure incapable of safely supporting any weight.”

The affidavit notes the first notice of the condition was sent on March 22, a second sent on April 12, a third was sent on June 10, and a final one was sent on Oct. 7.

The code enforcement report from March 18 for the 873 property reported that litter was “everywhere” and overgrown bushes were in the front. It also noted “a car parked in the small front yard and there are cups, trash, and other things all around the vehicle.”

On Dec. 7, 2021, the report noted trash around the property and “no repairs have been made to the east side of the building where it is leaning (rotten exterior/possible termite damage).” Trash was also reported seen on the east porch, discarded debris, front porch roof decking was falling, and the rear stairway was “dilapidated.”

“No repairs or improvements have been made to this property,” the report alleges.

For the 889 property, the report noted holes in the building, some pieces were in varying states of decay, and trash was located at several places in the building.

Multiple court delays have occurred since the original filing for multiple reasons, including medical.

History of violations

Fred Haught owns about 50 properties in and around Wilmington, according to the Clinton County Auditor’s office website.

According to City of Wilmington records, many of those properties — some currently rented, some awaiting rental, some apparently abandoned for months or years — have kept the city tied up with a myriad of violations, citations, court cases, and complaints from tenants and neighbors.

The city’s computerized Code Enforcement records date back to 2017.

Beginning in late 2017 until now, Haught properties cited for violations — listed in categories ranging from “Resolved by Owner” to “Closed/Resolved” to “Resolved By Owner” to “Follow Up Inspection Scheduled” to “Court – Open Case” to “Pending Receipt of Certified Notice” — include: 262 N. Mulberry St., 894 W. Locust St., 699 W. Locust St., 129 W. Locust St., 237 N. Lincoln St., 679 Bernice St., 759 W. Locust St., 264 N. Wall St., 301 High St., 889 Rombach Ave., 873 Rombach Ave., 135-141 Locust St., 301 E. Locust St., 969 Fife Ave., 180 Columbus St., 112 Applegate St., and 114 High St.

