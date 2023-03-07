One dead after head-on crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY — A Leesburg man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday on S.R. 138 in Highland County’s Liberty Township.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened at approximately 12:02 p.m. on S.R. 138 near mile post 21.

A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Danny O’Cull, 74, Hillsboro, was traveling westbound on S.R.138 at the same time a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Christopher Easter, 62, Leesburg, was traveling eastbound on S.R. 138. The preliminary investigation revealed that O’Cull’s pickup truck went left of center, striking Easter’s pickup truck head-on, according to the state patrol.

Easter succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

O’Cull was transported by air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

S.R. 138 was closed for the investigation, but was expected to reopen soon, the state patrol said at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, Highland County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

No charges were filed immediately but the crash remains under investigation, the state patrol said.