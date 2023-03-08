February marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in February:

• Peyton Lee Newport, 22, an engineer, of Waynesville, and Emily Rose Rager, 22, a social worker, of Clarksville.

• Deschamnps Kevin Delae, 36, who works in tech support, and Tashawna Elizabeth Cloyd, 33, who works in banking, both of Wilmington.

• Derry Dwayne Smith, 22, who works at Pence Construction, of New Vienna, and Kristen Faith Bishop, 22, who works in construction, of Hamilton.

• Isaac James Shelton, 27, self-employed, of Blanchester, and Stephanie Pearl Stidham, 27, unemployed, of Mt. Orab.

• Matthew Lee Bolton Jr., 48, a factory worker, and Alix Christina Lansing, 29, an indepdent consultant, both of Blanchester.

• C. Andrew Baukamn, 32, warehouse worker, and Amanda Diane Lee Vaughn, 29, warehouse worker, both of Sabina.

• Jerry Spencer Campbell, 59, a union carpenter, and Karen Lynn Davenport, 60, a dental hygienist, both of Blanchester.

• Kyle William Grubbs, 28, who works in maintenance, and Danielle Renae Alexander, 25, State Tested Nursing Assistant, both of Wilmington.