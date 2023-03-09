Blanchester Police Department reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Blanchester police recently processed the following reports for the week of Feb. 20-26. **This is not all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks**:

Officers were called to the 800 black of E. Center Street for the report of a possible accidental overdose of medication. Upon arrival, it was found to not be the case. Blanchester EMS also responded.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street on a vehicle that had vehicle registration that was expired by more than two years. The driver was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Warren County, as well as only a driver’s permit. The 57 year-old Clarksville male was taken into custody and transferred to a Warren County deputy, and was cited for improperly driving a vehicle with a driver’s permit.

An officer received an anonymous tip that there was an odor of marijuana in the hallway of an apartment complex in the 900 block of Cherry Street; the officer did not smell an odor of marijuana.

An officer was dispatched to a business in the 200 block of S. Broadway Street for the report of a suspicious male that had been on the property several times in the past couple of days, causing issues. The officer patrolled the area, but was unable to locate the male.

An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Bourbon Street for a welfare check of a 6-year-old that had not been to school. An officer with a parent, who explained that they were in the process of enrolling the student in an online school, but would return to the school until the transfer was complete.

An officer responded to a call of a reckless operation on SR 28 from Goshen to Blanchester, that then parked at a business in the 800 block of Cherry Street. An officer observed the vehicle turn onto a side street, and upon catching up to the vehicle, it was found parked and unoccupied. Upon remaining in the area, the driver did not return to the vehicle.

An officer responded to the report of a red flat bed truck dumping gravel as it traveled on SR 28 in Warren County, traveling towards Blanchester. An officer patrolled all of SR 28 and did not locate the truck, or gravel in the roadway.

A caller reported several juveniles on the property of a vacant property in the 200 block of W. Main Street; an officer spoke to juveniles located at a neighboring business and informed them to not be on the vacant property.

A Clinton County deputy located and arrested a 33 year-old male with a warrant out of our agency for an original charge of assault. An officer served the warrant on the male, who was then jailed at the Clinton County Jail.

An anonymous caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a male inside parked in the 200 block of Orchard Circle. No other information was given, and the vehicle was gone upon the officer’s arrival.

A 56 year-old male reported being bit by a dog in the 400 block of S. Broadway Street.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Fancy Street for the report of loud music.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Orchard View Lane for a dispute; a Clinton County deputy responded with the officer to assist. Upon speaking with all of the involved parties, the argument was verbal, and the parties separated for the night.

An officer responded to a business in the 1000 block of Cherry Street for the report of a sick raccoon. The officer removed the raccoon, which was obviously not well, and dispatched it.

A resident in the 200 block of Highland Avenue reported that her ex-boyfriend’s cousin was in front of her residence, taking photos. The male departed prior to the officer’s arrival.

Officers responded to the 200 block of S. Broadway Street for a suspicious person. A 56 year-old make was located, whom stated he was detoxing from alcohol and wished to go to the hospital. A friend of the male’s arrived and transported him to the hospital.

An officer was flagged down near a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street for the report of a possible altercation involving several parties. It was found that it was verbal, and all involved parties departed.

A 23 year-old Blanchester woman was arrested and charged with child endangering after a 1 year-old child was left unattended in a vehicle in the 7000 block of Brock Drive. Upon investigating, the child was unattended for up to 5 hours, after the child’s grandfather called 911 for the mother being unresponsive and the grandchild initially missing. EMS tended to both the child and woman, who reported consuming alcoholic beverages that morning.

A 43 year-old man reported being scammed out of $800 by someone unknown to him on Facebook. Due to the complainant living outside of the village, he was advised to file a report with the agency having jurisdiction where he resides.

A 43 year-old male was charged with having an open container in a vehicle after officers initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street. The male was a passenger, and was issued a summons to appear in court.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of W. Main Street for the report of two juveniles threatening each other. One of the juveniles was picked up by a guardian. The report will be sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of Cherry Street for the report of a male harassing customers in the parking lot. The men were identified, both 53 year old Blanchester residents, whom management stated other customers complain about. The men were told no not return to the property, per management.

A 16 year-old resident reported that their wallet may have been stolen while they went inside to pay for fuel at a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street, as they checked where they had been and did not locate it. Upon investigating, it was found that the wallet may have been stolen elsewhere.

A black and blue bike was reported stolen from a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.

Employees at a business in the 200 block of W. Main Street reported that a male was making them uncomfortable by acting inappropriately. The male was identified as a 36-year-old, whom management did not want to return to the business.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle that did not have a license plate. The driver, a 37 year-old Goshen male, was found to have a warrant out of Warren County. Warren County met and took custody of the male.