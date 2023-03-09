Rotary learns about American Red Cross

Jeffrey Murphy, of the South Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets on noon on Tuesday at the Clinton Memorial Hospital meeting room, about the American Red Cross.

Murphy said the chapter covers 10 counties, including Clinton County. Murphy has been involved awhile. There was an office in Wilmington, but local offices have been consolidated. He is a member of the Disaster Action Team and is deployed when there is a crisis.

The Red Cross mission is to alleviate human suffering, and they do that with volunteers and donations. They have several programs, including:

– Disaster Action Teams

– Bio Med

– Services to the Armed Forces

– Education/CPR

– Pillow Case Project

– Pedro the Penguin

– Red Cross Ready training

Murphy said the chapter has five shelter trailers. They work closely with FEMA on their training and deployment.