Stuckey on the mat, not the stands at this year’s state

Still stinging from a 9-7 overtime loss to Kaleb Morris of Graham in the quarterfinal round of last week’s Division II Wilmington District Wrestling Championship, Mythias Stuckey knew he had to move on.

The loss in his state go-to match was hard to swallow. His season could be over with one more match.

Thankfully, for Stuckey, the loss came late Friday night, and not early the next day.

“It was the last match of the first day,” said Stuckey. “I had time to recuperate, focus on the next day.”

He set a 10 p.m. Friday deadline for being upset about a loss.

“Then the match was over and done with,” he said. “I had to move on.”

He did just that and won his four matches on Saturday to earn third place in the district and a berth in the state tournament. Stuckey, 29-7 in this his sophomore season, will meet Cannan Smith, a freshman from Chillicothe, in the first round Friday of the OHSAA Division II Boys Wrestling Championship tournament in the 113-pound weight class. Smith is 46-2.

“He’ll be a tough opponent,” Stuckey said. “I’ll go out and do whatever I can to get to my offense first.”

Last season, Stuckey attended the state tournament to watch brother Thad Stuckey, who finished fourth last season at 165 pounds. Now Mythias will be on the Schottenstein Center floor instead of in the stands.

“It’ll probably be more of an adrenaline rush for me. I just have to stay focused,” he said.

Stuckey started the year at 126, then dropped to 113.

“I felt confident once I got there,” he said of 113.

Stuckey said his goal this season is to make it to the podium, which would signify at least a top eight finish.

“The main goal for me this year is to make it to Sunday, which is the placing day,” he said. “Just to make it on the podium. Thad (and fourth place) is down the road for me.”

