Fisher bowls 633, now waits for standing at girls state

COLUMBUS — With a solid day all around, Kylie Fisher now waits to find out how she did in the 17th annual OHSAA Division I Girls Bowling Championship tournament.

At Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Friday afternoon, Fisher had a 633 series, bowling games of 197, 233 and 201.

The 633 series was best on her pair of lanes, which included last year’s state runnerup Payton Hartgrove of Westerville Central. Also, Abbie Leiendecker of Wooster had a 689 series last week to advance to the state.

Now as scores come in to the tournament office, Fisher and the rest of the individual bowlers must wait to see where their scores stand.

The top 15 bowlers earn state honors with the top five named first team All-Ohio, the next five second team All-Ohio and the third set of five are All-Ohio honorable mention.

Fisher was ninth overall last year, earning second team All-Ohio honors for her accomplishment.