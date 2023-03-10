Fisher fifth in girls state bowling tournament

COLUMBUS — Kylie Fisher finished fifth Friday in the OHSAA Division I Girls Bowling Championship tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Fisher had a 633 series, bowling games of 197, 233 and 201.

The 633 series was best on her pair of lanes, which included last year’s state runnerup Payton Hartgrove of Westerville Central. Also, Abbie Leiendecker of Wooster had a 689 series last week to advance to the state.

So Fisher had a good idea she was finishing close to the top of the field.

But individual bowler results are guarded by tournament directors, making it hard to determine exactly who finishes where.

Until awards are announced.

The top 15 bowlers earn state honors with the top five named first team All-Ohio, the next five second team All-Ohio and the third set of five are All-Ohio honorable mention.

Fisher was ninth overall last year, earning second team All-Ohio honors for her accomplishment.

As the All-Ohio honors were being announced, it appeared Fisher would be sixth overall, thus earning a second team All-Ohio honor for the second straight year.

The announcer, however, noted he failed to mention the seventh place bowler, after announcing the sixth place bowler, who was Hartgrove. Fisher was one pin better than Hartgrove, initially leading her to believe she was going to be sixth.

But after announcing Hartgrove, the announcer said he failed to mention the seventh place bowler and Fisher, along with her schoolmates, family and coaches, knew she had finished in the top five.