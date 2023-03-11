McCoy wins second at state, gets rematch with Graham’s Hughes

COLUMBUS — Wilmington senior Thane McCoy will get a chance at a district tournament rematch in the semifinal round tonight at the OHSAA Division II Boys Wrestling Championship at the Schottenstein Center.

With a 5-3 win over Braden Dunlap of Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary, McCoy advances to meet Hayden Hughes, a junior from wrestling power Graham. Hughes defeated McCoy with a technical fall 17-2 in last week’s district tournament at WHS.

“We’ll see how that goes,” McCoy said of the rematch. “I have to watch my feet, stay patient, keep my pace.”

McCoy said he wrestled Hughes last season and lost twice but neither was a technical fall.

Against Dunlap, McCoy went down 2-0 after one period.

“Little nervous at the end of the first when he went up two nothing,” McCoy said. “I knew I had to keep my composure and keep wrestling.”

In the second, McCoy scored on an escape then a takedown for a 3-2 lead.

“I felt better,” he said. “I was able to hold on the rest of the period. He didn’t have anything to get out.”

WHS coach Kelly Tolliver said McCoy’s methodical style is a change the staff felt was necessary at this level of competition.

“We didn’t get in to a whole lot of scrambles on our feet in the first period (against Dunlap),” Tolliver said. “I think that kind of threw off his opponent. If they’ve watched him or studied him, his tempo is three times faster.

“We need to be able in the second and, especially third periods, in those tight situations that we still have enough left in the tank to push us over the finish line.”

Tolliver said McCoy’s takedown game is much better at a slower pace. McCoy has been focused, very calm as the tournament has unfolded, Tolliver added.