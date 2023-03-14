Clean-Up Wilmington ready for spring clean-up

The first 2023 Clean-Up Wilmington event will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. They will be meeting in the Municipal Building parking lot, located at 69 N. South St. (Please use the West Locust Street entrance to access the parking area.) They will be breaking into four teams to tackle litter on multiple city streets, alleys, and curbs.

“Please wear weather-appropriate clothing, good walking shoes, and a positive attitude,” said organizer Annen Vance in a release.

All supplies will be provided onsite, this clean-up is appropriate for all ages and ability levels, however, children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For those volunteers with limited mobility, the routes provided to the team will have options for those who require a shorter route and/or a handicap-accessible route.

If you have questions concerning the clean-up, please contact Annen directly at [email protected] or 937-971-9161.

Clean-Up Wilmington can be found on Facebook along with the online event to RSVP.

Full Schedule of 2023 Clean-Up Events:

Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day)

Saturday, May 20

Saturday, June 24

Saturday, July 29

Saturday, Aug. 26

Saturday, Sept. 23

Saturday, Oct. 21