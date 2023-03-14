Gadzinski named CCBDD 2022 Provider of the Year

Renee Gadzinski was named the 2022 Provider of the Year by the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Gadzinski is an independent provider who serves seven individuals with developmental disabilities in Clinton County, according to a press release from the Clinton County Board of DD. It is evident Gadzinski is very passionate about the work she does.

Many have described her as being patient, dependable, and attentive, the press released stated. Nominated by staff and individuals from the CCBDD who she works with closely, Gadzinski is instrumental in supporting individuals with developmental disabilities in a variety of ways.

Gadzinski provides services individuals desire in their homes and in their communities. She has also provided support to assist individuals with maintaining competitive employment. Gadzinski advocates for her individuals and she encourages them to be active members within their communities.

Those who know her would say she takes pride in her work. According to the press release, one particular person said, “Renee has been a compassionate support system for an individual during a very difficult time. She has helped them become more independent and cope with the challenges of being on their own. She provides services without hesitation, alongside caring for individuals in a way that cannot be described as anything but outstanding.”