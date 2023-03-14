Woods sets Findlay 18-hole record with 66

Gabby Woods set a University of Findlay 18-hole women’s golf record Monday at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, the three-day, 54-hole tournament hosted by Tennessee Tech.

At the par 71, 5,803-yard Highlands Course at the Sevierville Golf Club, Woods fired a 5-under par 66 to break Meredith Wipper’s 67 from 2021. The 5-under par score is the eighth time in Findlay history a golfer has recorded a score of 5-under.

Even par through seven holes, Woods then birdied three of the next four holes. The Clinton-Massie High School graduate then birdied two of her final four holes.

With her round on Monday, Woods jumped 30 spots and now sits in a tie for third with a two-day score of 144 (+2).

As a team, Findlay is third.