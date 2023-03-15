Blanchester Police Department reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

This list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks**

Feb. 27-March 5

An officer was called to the 200 block of Highland Avenue for a welfare check of two children; the children were found to be safe.

An officer was dispatched to a suspicious person at a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street; upon arrival the subject was gone.

Officers were dispatched for a male returning to a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street, after being told to leave the day prior. Employees stated the male started an argument with an employee.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Orchard Circle for a civil matter involving a vehicle. The caller was advised on how to handle the situation.

Officers responded to the 200 block of W. Fancy Street for a possible trespassing that occurred days before.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Baldwin Street for a verbal dispute.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Broadway Street for a verbal dispute; both parties separated for the evening. Officers were called back out the following day over a dispute over property, and locks being changed at the residence.

A report was made about an incident occurring off of school property within Blanchester; the appropriate agency was contacted.

An officer located two loose dogs running in the area of 600 block of W. Main Street. Officers were able to secure the dogs in the owner’s backyard.

A theft of medications was reported in the 200 block of W. Johns Street; the claim was unfounded.

A burglar alarm was reported in the 100 block of Eagle Martin Drive; an officer found an open door and cleared the building, finding no one inside.

An officer responded to the 7500 block of Rosewood Drive for a welfare check, after a neighbor’s vehicle was left running. It was found that the lights were left on and all checked okay.

Officers were dispatched to debris in the roadway on Watkins Road and Bourbon Street, as a result of high winds.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of W. Main Street for an alarm; all was found to be okay.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Cherry Street; a passenger in the vehicle was found to have a felony arrest warrant out for his arrest, and fled from the traffic stop. A warrant was requested on complaint for the 33 year-old Wilmington man.

A 31 year-old Blanchester woman reported a pattern of conduct from an ex-boyfriend, that rose to the level of menacing by stalking. A 36 year-old Wilmington man was charged in the matter.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the railroad tracks off of S. Wright Street for the report of trespassing. A 29 year-old Hillsboro woman was found to have a warrant out of several agencies, including Clermont County. The woman was turned over to Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were dispatch to the 200 block of W. Johns Street for a verbal dispute involving a juvenile and their guardian. Officers later responded to the same address for a peacekeeper; the matter was referred to Clinton County Children Services and the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

A Blanchester woman reported that their adult step daughter was missing and possibly in West Virginia. The woman was located safely in Ohio.

A 37 year-old Blanchester woman reported being harassed by her ex-boyfriend, a 40 year-old Blanchester man. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

A trailer was reported stolen from the 100 block of Bourbon Street; the investigation is still ongoing.