Clinton County Resource Center holds open house

Locals checked out the Clinton County Resource Center on North South Street during an open house on Tuesday. The Resource Center, part of the Juvenile Court, was created with the support of the Ohio Department of Youth Services. It provides education and interventions for court-involved youth to minimize recidivism and engage at-risk youths by providing diversion opportunities to prevent formal court involvement.

