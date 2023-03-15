Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies received a report of a student making threats to “blow up the school” on Airborne Road in Wilmington/Union Township. The report indicates the incident took place between March 1 and March 3. An investigation is pending.

• Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Martinsville male for alleged domestic violence at 10 a.m. on March 10 at a West Main Street residence. According to the report, the suspect assaulted his wife while their child was in the home. The victim had apparent minor injuries, according to the report. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Wilmington/Union Township for alleged domestic violence at 1:20 a.m. on March 3. According to the report, the suspect threatened the victim with a knife at a Gurneyville Road residence.

• At 4:51 p.m. on March 11, deputies received a report of a person threatening another person with a firearm at a Shull Road residence in Blanchester. Deputies collected a Taurus Spectrum .380 handgun and three spend shell casings as evidence. A 31-year-old Clarksville male was listed as the suspect. A 58-year-old Blanchester male was listed as the victim. The suspect was a stranger to the victim. No injuries were reported.

• At 10:05 p.m. on March 12, deputies received a report of theft occurring at a Frazier Road residence in Midland/Jefferson Township. The report lists a teal-colored lifted 2011 GMC pickup truck was stolen

• At 6:09 p.m. on March 12, deputies received a report of locks being cut at a rental storage facility on State Route 350 West in Clarksville/Vernon Township. According to the report, two garage doors and a padlock were damaged.

• At 7:20 p.m. on March 9, a 64-year-old New Vienna/Green Township female reported a firearms was missing or stolen. The report indicates the weapon was a Beretta .380.

• At 3:41 a.m. on March 11, deputies responded to a residence on State Route 730 in Blanchester/Marion Township on the report of a mule getting out and biting another person’s mini-horse on the neck. According to the report, the donkey was detained for the owner to remove.

• At 10:19 a.m. on March 11, deputies received a report of a domestic situation occurring on Larrick Road in Sabina/Wayne Township. The report indicates an argument had occurred between a live-in couple. No injuries were reported. No drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved.

