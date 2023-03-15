WC’s Harcum Gallery to feature exhibit of works by Kurt Doll

WILMINGTON — Ohio artist Kurt Doll will exhibit his paintings and drawings in the final show of the 2022-23 season at Wilmington College’s Harcum Art Gallery from March 22 through May 5.

An opening reception for the artist is planned for March 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited free of charge and refreshments will be served. Normal gallery hours are weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by special appointment coordinated by Hal Shunk, gallery curator and professor of art.

For more than 25 years, Doll has created commissioned and non-commissioned artwork in the form of Nero pencil drawings, oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, murals and specialty paint and plaster finishes.

“As a visual artist, I strive for realism and honesty of emotion in my artwork,” Doll said. “I want to convey not just a likeness of the subject but also a truthfulness about the subject.”

Doll’s black and white works are usually more straightforward in that they don’t necessarily tell a lengthy story. “That doesn’t mean they are stagnant or emotionless,” he added. “Actually, they can be more emotive due to their stark contrasts of black, white and grays. The paintings I create have more layers for the viewer to explore and discover.”

He wants viewers to see the general subject or action of the work but then find themselves looking again or looking longer to see what is happening because they didn’t notice it at first glance.

Doll’s works can be found in both domestic and international collections. He is currently working on a 48×12-foot mural that will be installed in the new terminal at the Neil Armstrong Airport in New Knoxville, Ohio.