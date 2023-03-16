County-wide tornado drill set for March 22

CLINTON COUNTY — On Wednesday, March 22 at 9:50 a.m., the Wilmington Police Department and Clinton County Emergency Management Agency will conduct a county-wide tornado drill. The drill will occur at the same time as the statewide tornado drill and will use both outdoor warning sirens and Clinton County Emergency Alerts.

“Conducting a tornado drill is necessary to ensure residents are able to receive the warning to act,” said Wilmington Chief of Police Ron Fithen.

He continued, “The March 3rd tornado in Highland County is a reminder that disaster can strike at any time.”

In 2019, 19 tornadoes struck the Miami Valley in under four hours damaging over 7,000 homes, of which 1,500 were destroyed. In comparison, Ohio experienced 58 tornadoes in 2019, 24 in 2020, and 32 in 2021.

The week will start off as a statewide focus on severe weather and preparedness actions that households can take to offset the impact of a weather-related disaster.

“This is an excellent time for families to refresh their emergency plans with family members on what to do, where to go, and where to tune in for emergency information,” said Thomas Breckel, Clinton County Emergency Management Agency Director. “It’s imperative that residents know how to respond during times of crisis.”

Households are encouraged to make preparedness a central theme that week to help prepare for and educate family members on severe weather hazards. County residents, schools, businesses, and employers are encouraged to participate in the statewide drill on Wednesday, March 22 at 9:50 a.m.

For more information on preparedness and weather hazards, visit https://cc-ema.org.