Goats, chickens, cattle take center stage at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo

MERCEDES – Hank stood in relaxed unawareness of his glory, looking at the people and the passing projects with only lazy glances.

His owner, Dylan Rodriguez, understood more fully Hank’s accomplishment, having just won grand champion goat for his division Wednesday morning at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“I feel great, fantastic,” said Dylan, 12, a sixth grader in the Raul Yzaguirre Middle School’s FFA in San Juan.

Dylan and other students had led their goats into the arena and had proudly braced them for the judge. Dylan had watched the judge closely, and he knew something was in his favor.

“He made eye contact with me, and I was like, ‘yes!’” Dylan said. Moments later he and Hank left the arena with their blue ribbon.

The livestock show was in full swing with numerous events and competitions. The poultry competition had attracted a great throng of entries, and white chickens filled rows of wire cages.

“We just checked in our birds and tonight at 7 o’clock we show our chickens,” said Jocelyn Rodriguez, 16, a sophomore in PSJA High School’s FFA.

She and her sister Jazmin Rodriguez, 18, had just pulled a plastic crate of nervous chickens to their cages, placing each bird inside with a bed of wood shavings.

“We have to move them around so they don’t get all stuck,” said a vivacious Jocelyn.

Why chickens as opposed to other livestock?

“I fell in love with the poultry industry, and I actually want to study poultry science in college,” she said.

Nearby, a market broiler pecked away at Purina Grower from a red feeding ladle.

“Chickens are attracted to red because it reminds them of blood,” said Zoey Martinez, 16, a junior at Lyford High School.

The Simbrahs, the Red Brangus and other cattle breeds challenged judges to determine the winners and the reserves and the descending places.

Andrew Riggs looked with great favor as his 12-year-old son Luke led his Red Brangus into the arena.

“It took a lot of hard work,” said Andrew. Then, watching the judge closely, added, “You better give it to him,” after which the judge seemed to comply.

“Yes!” said the elder Riggs.

Luke led his animal from the arena and was met with hugs and congratulations from relatives and instructors.

“I am happy, very happy,” said Luke, a seventh-grader at Vela Middle School in Harlingen and a member of the Harlingen High School South FFA.

“She could have done better, but she did very well,” Luke continued. “I worked with her everyday, walked her to get her ready.”

His instructor, Jesse Guerra, was delighted by Luke’s success.

“I am very proud of him, what he’s accomplished,” he said. “He’s a very hard worker. This is a long process that takes about a year. It teaches the students responsibility and life lessons.”

Fathers, mothers and instructors shared in the glory and the satisfaction of student success. Back at the goat judging arena, Dylan’s father Tony Rodriguez spoke with great pride.

“It’s a blessing, a true blessing,” he said. “We are very fortunate our kids listen to what we say. Their work ethic is second to none. I am a very proud dad.”

While they were both elated by their success, they weren’t entirely surprised. Apparently, Dylan is used to getting breed champion with his animals.

So, what’s his winning formula?

“That’s a family secret,” he said with an impish grin.