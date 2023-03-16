Woods wins Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate a second time

For the second year in a row, Findlay University junior Gabby Woods won the Bobby Nicholas Intercollegaite women’s golf tournament.

The Clinton-Massie graduate had a 54-hole total of 1-over par. She set a new Findlay 18 hole record during the second round with a 66 at the Sevierville Golf Club’s 5,803-yard Highlands Course layout.

In addition, Wilmington High School graduate Lilly Middleton took part in the tournament with her University of Dayton women’s golf team. Middleton had 236 total, bookending 78s around a second round 80.

In the team standings, Findlay was second and Dayton was sixth.

Woods and Middleton are long-time friends, dating back to their days in high school. Woods won three straight SBAAC Girls Golfer of the Year awards then Middleton won the next two.

In the Nichols Intercollegiate tournament, Woods started slowly, shooting 78 on the first day. But she put herself in contention with the program record 66 on the second day. Woods completed the come-from-behind win with a 1-under 70 on the final day. She led the field with a 5-under par score on the par 5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per par 5.

Woods, who has won four tournaments in her college career, is the only golfer to win the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate tournament two times since it started in 2013.