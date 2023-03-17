Outstanding Women of Clinton Co.: Karen Buckley

This is the fifth of seven profiles of the honorees of the 24th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2023. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

Karen Buckley – “The simple act of caring is heroic (Edward Albert)”

Karen Buckley’s history and passion for Clinton County runs deep, as a former 1969 Wilmington High School graduate and past president of the Clinton County Bar Association and Rural Legal Aid Society. She is a former Public Defender Commission member and the Residential Board of Appeals for Clinton County member. Karen currently serves her community as a local attorney, but her contributions specifically in elder law and to families that use those services have been one of her lasting accomplishments. She is an expert at navigating the maze of economic and legal challenges, and her work has been an asset to the entire community. Wilmington and the surrounding area have benefited from her expertise and knowledge, and her dedication to her hometown has provided Clinton County residents good guidance and care for many years.

Aside from her work, Karen is passionate about caregiving by providing for the needs and concerns of individuals in a legal matter, but with the warmth and care with which a friend or family member would provide. She enjoys her service to the P.E.O. International Sisterhood, an organization that supports scholarship funds for young women worldwide. As a female attorney, she knows the impacts education can have upon young women. She is active in serving her local National Society of the Colonial Dames of America chapter as well.

By way of her community involvement Karen Buckley has been able to offer both legal and personal knowledge to many in-need organizations and individuals. She is a member of the Wilmington Noon Rotary and has volunteered on its Board in the past. She is on the Board of Trustees of the Charlie Fischer Fund (which serves medical needs of Clinton County children), and the Board of Trustees for Cape May Retirement Village. She is a past member of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Board and was President of the Clinton County Foundation for over ten years, in which she helped students obtain educational scholarships locally. Karen’s compassionate work both in front of and behind closed doors is a reminder of the important characteristics of an Outstanding Woman of Clinton County.

