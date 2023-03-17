Second person dies from March 7 crash

A second person has died as the result of two-vehicle, head-on crash March 7 on S.R. 138 in Highland County’s Liberty Township.

At 12:02 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Danny O’Cull, 74, Hillsboro, was traveling westbound on S.R. 138. A 1992 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Christopher Easter, 62, Leesburg, was traveling eastbound on S.R. 138. The preliminary investigation revealed the that O’Cull’s pickup truck went left of center, striking Easter’s pickup truck head-on, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Easter succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

O’Cull was transported by air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. But on March 15 he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.

Submitted by the Wilmington Post of the OSHP.