Cavaliers defeat Warriors for 4th-6th grade City Rec crown

The Cavaliers won the Wilmington City Recreation Dept. boys basketball championship with a 24-18 win over the Warriors.

Jack Umstead was the most valuable player with 14 points, coach Jamie Pritchett said. King Price grabbed 10 rebounds in the game that featured the top two fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade teams in the City Rec league.

Team members of the Cavaliers were Brayden Copsey, Cameron Adams, Jensen Mueller, Mason Cooper, Heath Martin, Cody Cooper, Gabriel Crowe, Umstead and Price.

The team was coached by Jamie and Jamin Pritchett.