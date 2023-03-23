Brindle awarded Bob Ady scholarship

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Port Authority Workforce and Data Specialist Ruth Brindle was recently recognized by the Mid-America Economic Development Council as a 2023 recipient of the annual Bob Ady Scholarship. The program encourages participation at the Mid-America annual conferences and provides each recipient with mentor support throughout the year, allowing for the most impact of the experiences.

“This is great both for Ruth and for the Port Authority,” said Alex Beres, Executive Director of the Clinton County Port Authority. “As part of her scholarship, Ruth will attend and represent the Port at both of Mid-America EDC’s conferences this year, continuing our Economic Development team’s exposure to different insights and expertise.”

This year’s scholarship program is designed to assist with professional mentoring throughout the year and attendance to both of Mid-America EDC’s 2023 Conferences – the Best Practices Conference to be held May 10 – 12 in Kansas City, and the Mid-America Competitiveness Conference to be held November 29 – Dec. 1 in Indianapolis.

“I am grateful to Mid-America EDC for selecting me as a 2023 Bob Ady Scholarship recipient,” said Brindle. “I am looking forward to the Best Practices conference in May, the Competitiveness Conference in November, and the mentorship all year long, for what I will learn and for what I will bring back to the work we are doing here at the Clinton County Port Authority.”

Brindle’s goals for the scholarship year include gathering insight, professional feedback, and guidance on the processes and systems for Business Retention and Expansion programs.

Mid-America EDC board members and Co-chairs of the 2023 Bob Ady Scholarship committee, Tim Holverson and Brittany Ashby, commented, “With a record number of applicants this year, Mid-America EDC is thrilled to continue this very beneficial offering to the economic development profession. This scholarship program allows for the organization to support economic development professionals from across the Midwest as they strive to improve their knowledge and skills via mentoring and participation at both conferences, while simultaneously networking with peers from across our region.”

The scholarship program is named in memory of Bob Ady, a champion for economic development in the U.S. and especially the Mid-America region. This scholarship program is available for Mid-America Economic Development Council members and nonmembers. Applicants were evaluated based on their interest in economic development overall, as well as their interest in the Mid-America Economic Development Council organization.

Other scholarship recipients include: Colton Bickel, Executive Director of the Adams County Economic Development Corporation in Decatur, IN; Lucas Froeschl, Executive Director of the Falls City Economic Development and Growth Enterprise, Inc. in Falls City, NE; Sheldon Jensen, Economic Development Specialist with the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance in Sioux Falls, SD; and Olivia Otte, Executive Director of the Green County Development Corporation in Monroe, WI.