Interviews to begin next week for WHS boys post

Interviews are expected to begin next week for the vacant Wilmington High School varsity boys basketball head coaching position.

The post came open when Jermaine Isaac took a job with the city of Dayton.

Isaac had been head coach of the Hurricane. Isaac was 15-28 in two season as head coach.

The new head coach will be the fourth in seven seasons for Wilmington.

WHS athletic director Troy Diels said he received 18 applications for the opening. Diels said interviews will begin next week. He hopes to have a candidate to present to the WCS Board of Education for its April 24 meeting.