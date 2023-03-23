Kindergarten registration open at East Clinton Local Schools

Children turning 5 on or before Aug. 1 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year at East Clinton Local Schools. Currently, the district is taking enrollment appointments by calling 937-584-2461, and then select option 4. All appointments will take place at the Central Office located at 97 Astro Way Sabina.

Required documents to bring with you to your appointment are an official birth certificate or passport, shot records, social security card or a copy of a 2022 Federal Income Tax return showing the child’s social security number, proof of residency (current utility bill, rental, or lease agreement), parent’s driver’s license (please note; driver’s license CAN NOT be used as proof of residency) and any applicable custody papers to complete the registration process.

East Clinton now has online registration that will need to be completed before the day of your child’s registration appointment. You may start the online registration process by going to https://eastclinton-oh.finalforms.com. Please make sure that you are enrolling your child in the 2023-2024 school year. Please call the central office if you have further questions.

Kindergarten Registration Dates and Times

Thursday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Registering your kindergarten child early is vital to planning for the 2023-2024 school year.

If you have any questions about kindergarten registration, please call 937-584-2461 or email [email protected] Enrollment information can also be located on the district’s website at www.eastclinton.org