Orange standout Lewis has EC, Clinton County ties

Elias Lewis, son of East Clinton graduate Amy Hooper and grandson of Wilmington residents Butch and Connie Hooper, was named Division I second team All-Ohio by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

A former student in the Wilmington City Schools district, Lewis is a senior at Olentangy Orange High School. Orange is a member of the Ohio Capital Conference. The Pioneers compete in the Central Division.

Orange head coach Anthony Calo said Lewis was the “best teammate I’ve ever coached.”

Said Calo, “He really did have an incredible year. I thought he had good moments before his senior year but was inconsistent. He really matured as a basketball player this year and had a remarkable season in my opinion.”

Calo said Lewis is the best three-point shooter, statistically, in Orange history. Lewis said Orange records for three-pointers in a career (137), three-pointers in a season (64), three-pointers in a game (7), three-point percentage for a season (45.3) and three-point percentage for a career (40.5).