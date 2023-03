Clinton County Board of Elections Director Shane Breckel, center, delivered an update on Ohio election laws at the March meeting of the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) on Thursday evening. Shown with Breckel are A.C.T. co-presidents Vicki Wilson, left, and Rachel Boyd. A.C.T. is a non-partisan, women-led organization whose activities include voter education, registration, and participation.

