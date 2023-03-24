Outstanding Women of Clinton Co.: Eileen Brady

This is the seventh and final profile of the honorees of the 24th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2023. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

Eileen Brady – “she is an inspiration to us all! I salute her and her family for the high standards they set for us all.”

Eileen Brady’s passion for both the people and animals of her hometown have resulted in many ripples of contributions locally. Eileen is a 13-year volunteer with the Clinton County Humane Society and Board of Trustee member of the Wilmington Public Library since 2019. She started the Humane Society’s engraved brick fundraiser in 2006 and it continues to be used today to help raise funds for the shelter. She continues to photograph available animals, aid in adoptions, and makes educational presentations across the county as a volunteer on behalf of the Society. Having been active and on the board of Clinton County Reads for 12 years, youth education and literacy is very important to Eileen.

She is a published author, wife and mother. In her spare time, Eileen is working tirelessly to beautify Clinton County through renovating run-down properties. To date she has completed 14 homes. Eileen is passionate about the community and in January 2007 she wrote a story for the paper about starting an illuminated holiday parade in downtown Wilmington. By November of that same year, she was serving on the organizing committee for what would eventually become Wilmington’s Hometown Holidazzle Parade.

The impact Eileen makes upon the local community may focus on an adolescence audience, but it is well known that the youth are our future. Her influence and efforts towards making Clinton County a great place to grow up and live are just a few examples of why she conveys the qualities of an Outstanding Woman of Clinton County.

